7Seas Tech Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 1.71 crore, up 868.8% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 1.71 crore in December 2022 up 868.8% from Rs. 0.18 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.17 crore in December 2022 up 266.87% from Rs. 0.10 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.19 crore in December 2022 up 290% from Rs. 0.10 crore in December 2021.