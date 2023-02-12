 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
7Seas Tech Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 1.71 crore, up 868.8% Y-o-Y

Feb 12, 2023 / 11:14 AM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for 7Seas Technologies are:

Net Sales at Rs 1.71 crore in December 2022 up 868.8% from Rs. 0.18 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.17 crore in December 2022 up 266.87% from Rs. 0.10 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.19 crore in December 2022 up 290% from Rs. 0.10 crore in December 2021.

7Seas Technologies
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Dec'22 Sep'22 Dec'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 1.71 1.62 0.18
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 1.71 1.62 0.18
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials -- -- --
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -- -- --
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 0.92 0.91 0.03
Depreciation 0.02 0.02 --
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 0.61 0.50 0.25
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 0.17 0.19 -0.10
Other Income -- -- --
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 0.17 0.19 -0.10
Interest -- -- --
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 0.17 0.19 -0.10
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 0.17 0.19 -0.10
Tax -- -- --
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 0.17 0.19 -0.10
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 0.17 0.19 -0.10
Equity Share Capital 15.14 15.14 15.14
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 0.11 0.13 -0.07
Diluted EPS 0.11 0.13 -0.07
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 0.11 0.13 -0.07
Diluted EPS 0.11 0.13 -0.07
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited