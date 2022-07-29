 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
3i Infotech Consolidated June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 179.22 crore, up 12.11% Y-o-Y

Jul 29, 2022 / 09:55 PM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for 3i Infotech are:

Net Sales at Rs 179.22 crore in June 2022 up 12.11% from Rs. 159.86 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 1.52 crore in June 2022 up 80.69% from Rs. 7.87 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 7.41 crore in June 2022 up 55.67% from Rs. 4.76 crore in June 2021.

3i Infotech shares closed at 41.65 on July 28, 2022 (NSE) and has given -46.40% returns over the last 6 months and 343.09% over the last 12 months.

3i Infotech
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Jun'22 Mar'22 Jun'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 179.22 175.63 159.86
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 179.22 175.63 159.86
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials -- -- --
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -- -- --
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 140.18 137.78 123.40
Depreciation 4.81 4.80 2.90
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 32.50 34.48 34.97
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 1.73 -1.43 -1.41
Other Income 0.87 0.07 3.27
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 2.60 -1.36 1.86
Interest 2.29 2.18 1.60
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 0.31 -3.54 0.26
Exceptional Items -0.69 -2.04 -7.06
P/L Before Tax -0.38 -5.58 -6.80
Tax 1.14 -1.68 1.07
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities -1.52 -3.90 -7.87
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period -1.52 -3.90 -7.87
Minority Interest -- -- --
Share Of P/L Of Associates -- -- --
Net P/L After M.I & Associates -1.52 -3.90 -7.87
Equity Share Capital 168.38 167.94 1,616.65
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -0.09 -0.23 -0.05
Diluted EPS -0.09 -0.23 -0.05
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -0.09 -0.23 -0.05
Diluted EPS -0.09 -0.23 -0.05
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

#3i Infotech #Computers - Software #Earnings First-Cut #Results
Jul 29, 2022 09:44 pm
