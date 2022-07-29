3i Infotech Consolidated June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 179.22 crore, up 12.11% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 179.22 crore in June 2022 up 12.11% from Rs. 159.86 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 1.52 crore in June 2022 up 80.69% from Rs. 7.87 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 7.41 crore in June 2022 up 55.67% from Rs. 4.76 crore in June 2021.

3i Infotech shares closed at 41.65 on July 28, 2022 (NSE) and has given -46.40% returns over the last 6 months and 343.09% over the last 12 months.