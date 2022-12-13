 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
E-rupee rollout: Experts say security, transaction anonymity remain grey areas

Jinit Parmar
Dec 13, 2022 / 04:07 PM IST

User anonymity, security of digital wallets and confusion over offline transactions are among the concerns raised over the retail e-rupee

As the Reserve Bank of India prepares for the large-scale rollout of the central bank digital currency (CBDC), or e-rupee, experts voiced concerns ranging from the security of such transactions and the ability to ensure user anonymity.

The e-rupee is the digital equivalent of the physical rupee. The RBI started the pilot project for the retail CBDC in closed groups in four cities on December 1.

According to Ram Rastogi, a financial policy and currency expert in Mumbai, it’s not clear how the RBI will ensure the anonymity of e-rupee transactions.

“There is one thing that people have to understand: whenever money transfers happen online, details like their internet protocol (IP) address details are saved with intermediaries. In the case of the e-rupee, the intermediary is the RBI,” Rastogi said.

In his post monetary-policy presser on December 7, RBI governor Shaktikanta Das said e-rupee transactions will not leave any digital footprint. The governor said all concerns related to the e-rupee will be addressed as the pilot progresses and the large-scale rollout is initiated.

RBI deputy governor T Rabi Sankar said it is possible to get a legal provision to ensure anonymity. Rabi Sankar, in the post-monetary policy press conference, further said that either a technological solution or a legal provision can protect the anonymity of transactions and the eventual path taken, however, will depend on how things evolve.