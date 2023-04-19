 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Domestic passenger traffic grows 21.4% in March; IndiGo, Vistara gain market share

Moneycontrol News
Apr 19, 2023 / 12:57 PM IST

The airlines carried 375.04 lakh passengers from Jan-March 2023 as compared to 247.23 lakh in the same period last year, while the growth on a month-on-month (MoM) basis stood at 21.41 per cent.

IndiGo, Air India Groups gained market share (MoM) by 70-90 bps in March

Domestic airlines in India recorded 51.7 percent year-on-year (YoY) passenger growth in January-March 2023, the data released by the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) showed.

The airlines carried 375.04 lakh passengers from January-March 2023 as compared to 247.23 lakh in the same period last year, while the growth on a month-on-month (MoM) basis stood at 21.41 percent, with 128.93 lakh passengers carried in March 2023 as compared to 106.19 lakh in March 2022.

Private airline IndiGo - the country's largest carrier in terms of market share, commanded its position at 56.8 percent in March 2023, with a total number of passengers carried out standing at 73.17 lakh in March 2023. It was followed by Vistara at 8.9 percent (11.49 lakh passengers) and Air India at 8.8 percent (11.39 lakh passengers).

