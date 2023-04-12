 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Domestic corporate bond issuances rise to all-time high in FY23 as overseas borrowing gets costlier

Manish M. Suvarna
Apr 12, 2023 / 06:17 PM IST

The yield on the corporate bonds in the secondary market have inched up sharply.

The issuances of corporate bonds rose to an all-time high of Rs 8.25 lakh crore in the financial year 2022-23, shows data.

This rise is because most companies and banks raised funds heavily before yields started increasing as there were expectations of further rate hikes, and given the market volatility globally and tightening monetary policies, overseas bond issuances moderated, experts said.

According to data compiled by Prime Database, companies and banks raised Rs 8.25 lakh crore in FY23, compared to Rs 6.34 lakh crore in FY22.

“The general consensus in the market was that the rates will keep increasing over the year. So to meet the capital requirements, many companies came out with issuances before the yields started increasing,” said Raj Mehta, debt fund manager at PPFAS Mutual Fund.