Dollar kept aloft by higher Fed rates bets, RBA rate hike lifts Aussie

Reuters
Dec 06, 2022 / 06:05 PM IST

The Australian dollar perked up from near one-week lows after the Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) raised rates for the eighth time in as many months.

The U.S. dollar index edged lower on Tuesday but stuck close to levels reached this week in the wake of strong services data in the United States which fuelled expectations for higher interest rates than recently forecast.

After recording its biggest rally in two weeks on Monday, the U.S. dollar index, which measures the currency against six major peers, was 0.1% lower at 105.05 at 1200 GMT.

It had dipped to 104.1 on Monday for the first time since June 28. It later reversed course after data showing U.S. services industry activity unexpectedly picked up in November, with employment rebounding.

"The longer the U.S. economy is robust the more doubts are probably going to increase as to whether the U.S. will actually face a recession next year and whether the U.S. central bank will actually cut its key rate at that stage," said You-Na Park-Heger, FX Analyst at Commerzbank.

The Federal Open Market Committee decides policy on Dec. 15. Traders currently expect a half-point hike to a 4.25-4.5% policy band and a terminal rate of just above 5% in May.