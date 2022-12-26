 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Do telcos justify the optimism reflected in their stock prices?

Suchitra Mandal
Dec 26, 2022 / 12:21 PM IST

The past few years have been difficult for India’s telecom companies. Their financials have been stressed because of low tariffs and fierce competition after Reliance Jio started services in September 2019 with its cheap data and call plans.

With Vodafone Idea’s market share falling below 20 percent and Reliance Jio planning a public listing within two years, the days of ultra-low tariffs may be over for India’s mobile phone users, perking up return ratios for Bharti Airtel and Jio.

The share price of the two leading telecom operators have been reflecting this optimism. Bharati Airtel’s share price has risen from the Rs. 640 levels in July to a recent peak of Rs 850, and currently trades at Rs 828.

Since 2019, Bharti Airtel’s share price has nearly tripled and is currently at an all-time high. Reliance Industries' share price has been somewhat volatile because of the swings in its refining business, one steady reason for optimism in the stock has been the telecom business. Since the Covid lows, even Reliance Industries has gained more than two-and-a-half times.

In the wake of uncertainties around several other sectors either on account of global factors or slowing growth in the local market, could 2023 be another great year for telcos?

Bharti Airtel recently increased tariffs for its entry-level plans by about 57 percent in Haryana and Odisha on a trial basis.

