Divis Laboratories Q1 PAT seen up 12.5% YoY to Rs 626.8 cr: Prabhudas Lilladher

Prabhudas Lilladher has come out with its first quarter (April-June’ 22) earnings estimates for the Healthcare sector. The brokerage house expects Divis Laboratories to report net profit at Rs 626.8 crore up 12.5% year-on-year (down 29.9% quarter-on-quarter).

Net Sales are expected to increase by 12.9 percent Y-o-Y (down 12.1 percent Q-o-Q) to Rs 2,213 crore, according to Prabhudas Lilladher.

Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) are likely to rise by 7.8 percent Y-o-Y (down 16.8 percent Q-o-Q) to Rs 918.8 crore.

