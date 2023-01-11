 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Disney asks employees to return to office four days a week

Moneycontrol News
Jan 11, 2023 / 02:37 PM IST

The development comes in the face of a much softer approach by other global companies, which continue to operate in a hybrid model, mandating only two or three days of office work per week.

CEO Robert A Iger has asked employees to return to corporate offices four days a week starting March 1.

The days of hybrid working for global mass media firm Disney’s employees are done — they’ve been asked to come back to the office. The decision was taken by CEO Robert A Iger, who returned to the job after the sudden exit of his successor Bob Chapek.

According to a CNBC report, in an internal mail, Iger has asked employees to return to corporate offices four days a week starting March 1.

“As I’ve been meeting with teams throughout the company over the past few months, I’ve been reminded of the tremendous value in being together with the people you work with,” the mail read.

“As you’ve heard me say many times, creativity is the heart and soul of who we are and what we do at Disney. And in a creative business like ours, nothing can replace the ability to connect, observe, and create with peers that come from being physically together, nor the opportunity to grow professionally by learning from leaders and mentors,” it added.

The development comes amid a much softer approach by global companies, which continue to operate in a hybrid model, mandating only two or three days of office work per week.

