 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusiness

Discretionary quota row: Oppn accuses Odisha govt of hiding 'corrupt practices'

PTI
Nov 20, 2022 / 07:57 AM IST

The state cabinet approved a proposal for the exclusion of single allotment made by Bhubaneswar and Cuttack development authorities and Odisha State Housing Board (OSHB) under the discretionary quota from the task force report.

Image: shutterstock

A day after the Odisha cabinet decided to exclude ‘single’ allotment of land or houses under the discretionary quota from a task force report, the opposition parties on Saturday accused the BJD government of trying to hide “corrupt practices”.

The state cabinet approved a proposal for the exclusion of single allotment made by Bhubaneswar and Cuttack development authorities and Odisha State Housing Board (OSHB) under the discretionary quota from the task force report.

The task force had, in 2014, recommended the cancellation of all plots and houses allotted under the quota since 1995.

Taking a note of the cabinet nod, former Odisha Pradesh Congress Committee president Jaydev Jena said “the state government, which had earlier approved cancellation of the plots or houses allotted under discretionary quota, now changed its decision just to protect influential persons”.

“The government has taken this decision to protect some beneficiaries, particularly bureaucrats. If the select allottees face some problems, they may create trouble for the BJD dispensation,” he said.

The purpose of setting up the task force under the chairmanship of then revenue department secretary and senior IAS officer Tara Dutta was “defeated when the government decided not to consider its recommendations”.