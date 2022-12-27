 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Discount offers on sedans, hatches continue to pump up December ’22 car sales

Avishek Banerjee
Dec 27, 2022 / 02:34 PM IST

Price hikes announced by car companies from 2023 are another factor for uptick in offtake at dealerships. OEMs are also offering huge discounts and have even taken contributions from dealer margins, says FADA

With carmakers announcing a price hike from January 1 2023, vehicle offtake at dealerships in December 2022 continue to be on the rise.

Data on the Vahan portal shows total volumes of the top five carmakers are inching close to 2,00,000 units, with Maruti at 99,777 units, Hyundai at 34,176 units, Tata Motors at 28,126 units, and Mahindra and Mahindra (M&M) at 37,670 units. The data is until the morning of December 27.

A senior executive at a car company said better promo levels and the expected price increases are reflected in the brisk retail sales. In his view, the industry retails can touch the 400,000 mark and the wholesale may be around 275,000 units.

According to the Federation of Automobile Dealers Association (FADA), the sales momentum is maintained because of the year-end discounts at OEMs rising to a four-year high.

Manish Singhania, president at FADA, told Moneycontrol, “OEMs are offering a huge discount and have even taken contributions from dealer margins. The average discounts have gone in the range of 5-7 percent of the book value.”

“Overall, the industry is looking positive in December and we do expect decent growth happening across segments. In the PV space, we expect a single digit YOY growth during this month,” he said.