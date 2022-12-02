 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Digital rupee a game changer, says SBI Chairman Dinesh Khara

Dec 02, 2022 / 09:20 PM IST

The pilot project for retail digital rupee, RBI's central bank digital currency (CBDC) started in Mumbai, New Delhi, Bengaluru and Bhubaneswar on Thursday

SBI Chairman Dinesh Khara on Friday said the Reserve Bank's first pilot project for retail digital rupee is a "game changer" with durable effects that should ensure better monetary transmission at much lesser costs.

The pilot project for retail digital rupee, RBI's central bank digital currency (CBDC) started in Mumbai, New Delhi, Bengaluru and Bhubaneswar on Thursday and State Bank of India (SBI) is one of the participating banks.

The retail digital rupee (e?-R) project has started in a closed user group with the participation of four lenders -- State Bank of India, ICICI Bank, Yes Bank and IDFC First Bank -- as well as customers and merchants.

"RBI's pilot project on retail-CBDC is a game changer with durable effects that should ensure better monetary transmission at much lesser costs.

"The anonymity factor is critical for its acceptance. It collaborates, complements and completes the currency architecture in vogue, while also incubating further innovation," Khare said in a statement.

In the second phase of retail digital rupee project, nine more cities and four more banks will be included.