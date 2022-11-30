 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Digital economy job creation to cross 1 crore mark in next 2 years: Ashwini Vaishnaw

Deepsekhar Choudhury
Nov 30, 2022 / 12:04 PM IST

India is becoming a technology producer rather than being a mere consumer of technology, the IT minister has said

Union IT minister Ashwini Vaishnaw. (Photo: ANI)

The digital economy has created 88 lakh direct jobs till now which is set to cross the 1-crore mark over the next two years, Union IT minister Ashwini Vaishnaw said on November 30.

"The trend that we have observed over the last eight years is that India is becoming a technology producer rather than being a mere consumer of technology," the minister said.

"We are the second biggest manufacturer of mobile phones now. The electronics manufacturing sector has created 25-30 lakh direct jobs, IT services have crossed 55 lakh jobs and the startup sector has contributed 8 lakh jobs," he added.

Vaishnaw was speaking at the launch of a government-backed initiative under which 40 startups have been selected to exhibit their products in the US and seek financing from venture capital fund managers there.

The minister exhorted the startup founders in the audience to prepare for any possible line of questioning by the US fund managers.

"You are the first cohort of startups selected for the programme. You have to keep asking yourself what all they might ask about. And it is not only important to have the good things in your pitch, but also the risks," he said.