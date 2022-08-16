Diageo invests Rs 45 crore in craft & innovation hub in Goa

Beverage alcohol company Diageo India on Tuesday announced an investment of Rs 45 crore for its Goa-based craft and innovation hub.

Spread across 4 acres, the hub when fully operational, will produce 20,000 cases a month and provide employment to 250 local people, said a statement from Diageo India, which controls United Spirits Ltd.

The hub will address various requirements such as distillation capabilities for malt, gin and rum; maturation infrastructure and blending capability for spirits; an automated bottling and packaging line for craft spirits and a modern warehouse for incoming and finished products, it added. "This is in line with the company's strategy to accelerate transformational innovation and strengthen its craft and premium portfolio," said Diageo India.

MD & CEO Hina Nagarajan said:"Our Hub will serve as an incubator for select startups, providing them with sophisticated infrastructure to build their offerings." Diageo recently acquired a strategic minority stake in Goa-based craft-gin company, Nao Spirits & Beverages.