Dhruva Space successfully tests its satellite deployer aboard ISRO's PSLV C53

Hyderabad-based space tech startup Dhruva Space successfully tested and space qualified its satellite orbital deployer (DSOD 1U) which was aboard Indian Space Research Organisation’s PSLV C53.

The launch took place at 6.02 pm on June 30 from the Satish Dhawan Space Centre (SDSC) at Sriharikota, Andhra Pradesh. PSLV-C53 is the second commercial mission of NewSpace India Limited (NSIL), a public sector undertaking of the Indian government and commercial arm of ISRO.

Satellite orbital deployers are the mechanical casings in which CubeSats, nano satellites with the dimensions of 10 cm x 10 cm x 10 cm, sit when a launch takes place; and when an asset space qualifies it is understood that the asset has met the design and technical requirements to operate in space.

The successful testing of its satellite deployers, clears the path for Dhruva Space for their satellite missions, Thybolt-1 and Thybolt-2 which would be onboard the PSLV C54 mission.

To ensure a smooth launch and stable deployment, Dhruva Space developed indigenously-developed systems for its satellite orbital deployer which made it compatible with the PSLV C53.

For the PSLV C53 mission, Dhruva Space utilised the PSLV Orbital Experimental Module (POEM) which allows in-orbit scientific experiments.

While recognising the help the startup received from Vikram Sarabhai Space Centre (VSSC), NewSpace India Limited (NSIL) and Indian National Space Promotion and Authorisation Center (In-Space) for the launch, Sanjay Nekkanti, CEO, Dhruva Space Private Limited, said, “We look forward to supporting our international clients with CubeSat Deployers, Integration and Launch Services.”

Recently, Dhruva Space also became among the first to receive authorisation from recently-launched In-Space, the nodal agency under the Department of Space that permits, regulates space activities of private entities, to receive authorisation for space activities.