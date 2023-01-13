 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Despite tech disruption, non-tech jobs continue to hold their own

Abhishek Sahu
Jan 13, 2023 / 12:53 PM IST

On average, tech companies hired 57 percent tech and 43 percent non-tech roles during the last week of December 2022, according to a report

When it comes to non-tech roles, women lead in both HR job functions, generalist and TA, occupying nearly two-thirds of total positions. (Illustration by Suneesh Kalarickal)

As the world rapidly moves online, organisations are not overlooking the non-tech talent pool either, emphasising the need for the human touch. On average, tech companies hired 57 percent tech and 43 percent non-tech roles during the last week of December 2022, according to a report by job search firm Instahyre.

Founded in 2016, Instahyre claims to have over 10,000 clients, including Google, Amazon, Flipkart, Salesforce, Walmart, Swiggy, etc.

Breaking up the data, after analysing over 1.5 crore candidate profiles and more than 4 lakh job profiles, the job portal’s "State of non-tech talent report 2022" found that in the human resources segment, the roles of HR generalist and talent acquisition (TA) are two of the most popular HR job functions.

HR generalist, which constituted 52 percent of total job postings in the HR function, is the most in-demand job function among freshers whereas mid-level talent specialises more in TA (48 percent contribution).

Sales and operation roles continue to be in demand

Sales and business development roles always remain in demand and are considered one of the biggest contributors to any organisation’s growth. As per the report, business development is the most popular job function, the preferred for specialisation of 65 percent of overall sales talent. Customer service is the next most favoured role by talent across all experience levels.