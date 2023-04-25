 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Despite high interest rates, home loan demand up 42% between January and March: Report

Moneycontrol News
Apr 25, 2023 / 04:42 PM IST

There was an uptake in the number of millennials opting for home loans, with about 27 percent of homebuyers in the 25-35 age group opting for home loans, up from 17 percent pre-Covid

Despite high interest rates, home loan disbursals were up 42 percent between January and March compared to the October-December quarter last year, according to a survey by NoBroker.

The results of the survey, which polled 2,000 home-loan customers across Bengaluru, Pune, Mumbai, Chennai, Hyderabad, and Delhi-NCR, said that the demand for home loans grew by 120 percent over the same quarter in the last financial year.

The survey pointed to an increase in the number of millennials opting for home loans. About 27 percent of homebuyers in the 25-35 age group opted for home loans, up from 17 percent pre-Covid.

With the age of applying for home loans having dropped to 36, the survey also pointed out that more "late millennials" were eager to buy a house.