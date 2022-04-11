 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusiness

DCB Bank Q4 Net Profit seen up 11.8% YoY to Rs. 87.1 cr: Motilal Oswal

Broker Research
Apr 11, 2022 / 01:59 PM IST

Net Interest Income (NII) is expected to increase by 14.6 percent Y-o-Y (up 3.4 percent Q-o-Q) to Rs. 356.7 crore, according to Motilal Oswal.

DCB Bank

Motilal Oswal has come out with its fourth quarter (January-March’ 22) earnings estimates for the Banks sector. The brokerage house expects DCB Bank to report net profit at Rs. 87.1 crore up 11.8% year-on-year (up 15.6% quarter-on-quarter).

Net Interest Income (NII) is expected to increase by 14.6 percent Y-o-Y (up 3.4 percent Q-o-Q) to Rs. 356.7 crore, according to Motilal Oswal.

Pre Provision Operating Profit (PPOP) is likely to rise by 2.5% Y-o-Y (up 5.7 percent Q-o-Q) to Rs. 210.2 crore.

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Read More

Broker Research
TAGS: #Banks #Brokerage Recos - Sector Report #Brokerage Results Estimates #DCB Bank #earnings #Motilal Oswal #Result Poll
first published: Apr 11, 2022 01:59 pm
next story
Copyright © 2022 Moneycontrol.com - All rights reserved.