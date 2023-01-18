 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Davos 2023: Small farmers must get irrigation, fertilisers, secure market at lower cost to transform food systems, says R K Singh

PTI
Jan 18, 2023 / 11:00 AM IST

Speaking at a panel discussion at the World Economic Forum Annual Meeting 2023, Singh said India is helping farmers reduce their carbon footprint with solar water pumps and green ammonia.

Developed countries should walk the talk on transforming food systems by helping small farmers in developing countries with cheaper access to irrigation, fertilisers and markets, Union Minister Raj Kumar Singh said on Wednesday.

In a strong rebuttal to the criticism about India continuing to buy oil from Russia, the Minister for New and Renewable Energy also asserted that the Indian import of Russian oil was only a fraction of what was being purchased by Europe and before lecturing others the West must stop their Russian oil dealings entirely.

He said India is providing millions of solar water pumps to farmers, and will soon produce enough green ammonia to stop imports of ammonia-based fertilisers, which form a big chunk of its import bills.

Asked why India is continuing to import cheap Russian gas despite international opprobrium, Singh said India imports less gas from Russia in a month than Europe does in a day.

"India had a conflict with its northern neighbour; did the West do anything about it? Stop importing from it?" he asked.