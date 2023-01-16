 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
HomeNewsBusiness

Davos 2023: Axis Bank's Amitabh Chaudhry says entrepreneurs have learnt they cannot take banks for a ride

Chandra R Srikanth
Jan 16, 2023 / 04:08 PM IST

Davos 2023: Chaudhry's comments are significant in the wake of huge corporate loan write-offs by Indian banks in the last five years.

Amitabh Chaudhry, MD & CEO, Axis Bank

Axis Bank Managing Director and CEO, Amitabh Chaudhry on January 16 said Indian banks have learned lessons from the past bad loan cycles and are much better placed today to look at the right borrowers.

"All of us have learned a lesson from previous crises and have paid a price. We will not make the same mistakes again," said Amitabh Chaudhry while speaking exclusively to Moneycontrol on the sidelines of Davos 2023.

The Axis Bank CEO said corporate borrowers, too, have realised they cannot take the banks for a ride. The large-scale loan write-offs have helped banks to clean up their books, enabling fresh lending, said Chaudhry.

"All the write-offs that have been done have put the banking system on a sound footing. The balance sheets are well capitalised. They are clean. The Indian banking system is ready to lend to the right set of people," said Chaudhry.

"I think even the entrepreneurs have learned a lesson that they cannot take the banking system for a ride. And If you do, there are consequences to it. In that sense, the system is well prepared," said the chief of India's third largest private sector bank.

Chaudhry's comments are significant in the wake of around Rs 10 lakh crore of corporate loan write-offs by Indian banks in the last five years. This helped banks to lower their bad loans significantly.