Data of 6 lakh customers of HDFC's NBFC arm compromised in hack, HDFC denies claims

Curated by : Jocelyn Fernandes
Mar 08, 2023 / 09:49 AM IST

The NBFC arm of HDFC Bank in a statement said the leak happened at one service provider and it has taken steps to prevent further unauthorised access.

The hacker said data was stolen between May 2022 and March 2023 and contains sensitive information (Representative image)

Data of around six lakh customers of HDB Financial Services may have been compromised in a hack on the HDFC Bank’s non-banking financial services (NBFC) arm, as per multiple reports.

Data privacy platform Privacy Affairs first tweeted about the alleged data leak on Twitter early on March 6. It stated: “Personal information of around 600,000 customers of the India-based HDFC Bank has allegedly been leaked by hackers on a popular cybercriminal forum.” (sic)

The tweet received a response from HDFC Bank’s official customer care Twitter account early on March 7, which said there was no data breach. The reply by HDFC Bank Cares read: “Hi, we wish to state that there is no data leak at HDFC Bank and our systems have not been breached or accessed in any unauthorised manner. We remain confident in our systems. However, we treat the matter of our customers’ data security with utmost seriousness and we continue to monitor bank systems and our ecosystems to ensure the highest standards of data security and safety.” (sic)

What happened?

Privacy Affairs’s initial report was based on claims made by cybercriminal ‘kernelware’ on a popular hacker forum ‘Breached.vc’, where they provided 7.5 GB of customer data samples and demanded money for the full database.