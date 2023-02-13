 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Cystic fibrosis patients pitch for life-saving drugs that are currently unavailable in India

Sumi Sukanya Dutta
Feb 13, 2023 / 05:14 PM IST

Cystic fibrosis is life-threatening as it damages both the lungs and the digestive system, with those undiagnosed often dying in infancy.

Patients suffering from cystic fibrosis, a life-threatening genetic disorder, have petitioned the government to allow the manufacture of generic versions of the Trikafta and Orkambi drugs made by a US company.

In India, there are nearly 600 identified patients of the disease, which is characterised by the build-up of sticky mucus in the lungs and digestive system but as many cases are undiagnosed and underreported, it is estimated that the actual number of cases could be about 40,000. Those who are undiagnosed often die in infancy.

A new class of medicines, known as cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator (CFTR) modulators, has been proven to have a life-changing effect on patients. In their letter to the government, the patients emphasised that Boston-based Vertex Pharmaceuticals, the manufacturer of Trikafta and Orkambi, has not registered them in India.

Patients can obtain these medicines only through a personal use licence from the Central Drugs Standard Control Organisation. However, these medicines are highly priced – the annual dose costing $ 3,20,000 – and are mostly beyond the reach of patients and their families.