Cyient shares rise 2% on partnership with UK-based Thingtrax

Suchitra Mandal
Feb 22, 2023 / 04:19 PM IST

Cyient's end-to-end manufacturing services suite and the Thingtrax solution allow manufacturing leaders to improve operational performance by engaging people at every level to embrace a high-performance culture.

Technology solution provider, Cyient saw its share price rise around 2 percent after the company's announcement to partner with Thingtrax.

The partnership will enable manufacturers to increase efficiency and reduce costs, Cyient said.

Thingtrax is a UK-based technology firm which assists manufacturers in reducing downtime and increasing operational efficiency.

The company filing said the partnership will use AI-powered data to help global manufacturers improve their manufacturing operations, and it will encourage everyone in the organization to work towards achieving better performance.