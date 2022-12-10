Cyclone Mandous effect: Rains and cloudy skies in Bengaluru and neighbouring districts

Bengaluru is likely to witness light to moderate rains and cloudy skies until Sunday, due to the effect of cyclone Mandous, which crossed the coast in neighbouring Tamil Nadu.

The city has been witnessing light to moderate rains since this morning.

"Generally cloudy sky. Light to moderate rain is very likely. Surface winds are likely to be strong at times. Mist is very likely during early morning hours in some areas. Maximum and minimum temperatures very likely to be around 24 and 19 Degrees Celsius respectively," India Meteorological Department (IMD) forecast for the next 48 hours, issued earlier on Saturday said.

According to the Met department, rainfall occurred at a few places over South Interior Karnataka and at isolated places over Coastal and North Interior Karnataka.

Forecasting light to moderate rain is very likely to occur at most places over South Interior Karnataka and at a few places over Coastal and North Interior Karnataka during the next 24 hours, a release said, heavy to very heavy rain very likely to occur at isolated places over Bengaluru Rural, Chitradurga, Mandya, Ramanagara and Tumkur districts.

Also, heavy rain is likely to occur at isolated places over Bengaluru Urban, Chamarajanagara, Chikkaballapura, Mysuru, Kolar, Kodagu, Chikamagalur and Hassan districts, it added.

Cyclonic storm Mandous crossed the coast at Mamallapuram in Tamil Nadu in the intervening night of December 9 and 10.