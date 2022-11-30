 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusinessCryptocurrency

Top Cryptocurrency Prices Today November 30: Bitcoin jumps 3.5%, Ether spikes 8% as global crypto mcap rises

Moneycontrol News
Nov 30, 2022 / 07:35 AM IST

The price of bitcoin, the world's largest cryptocurrency, hovered around Rs 14.48 lakh, with a dominance of 37.97 per cent, which is a decrease of 0.05 per cent over the day.

Representative image

Major cryptocurrencies were trading in the green early on November 30 as the global crypto market cap rose 4.24 percent to $853.12 billion, over the last day. On the other hand, the total crypto market volume over the last 24 hours dropped 0.93 percent to $47.37 billion.

The total volume in DeFi stood at $2.89 billion, which is 6.09 percent of the total crypto market 24-hour volume. The volume of all stable coins was $44.77 billion, which is 94.49 percent of the total crypto market 24-hour volume.

The price of bitcoin, the world's largest cryptocurrency, hovered around Rs 14.48 lakh, with a dominance of 37.97 percent, which is a decrease of 0.05 percent over the day, according to Coinmarketcap.

Also Read | Crypto lender BlockFi files for bankruptcy protection in US

In other news, Bitfront, a U.S. crypto exchange backed by Japanese social media firm Line Corp, said it has suspended new sign-ups and credit card payments and will cease operations in a few months despite efforts to overcome challenges in the rapidly evolving industry.

"However, despite our efforts … we have regretfully determined that we need to shut down BITFRONT in order to continue growing the LINE blockchain ecosystem and LINK token economy," the California-based company said in a statement on its website on Sunday. Read details here.