Top Cryptocurrency Prices Today November 30: Bitcoin jumps 3.5%, Ether spikes 8% as global crypto mcap rises

Major cryptocurrencies were trading in the green early on November 30 as the global crypto market cap rose 4.24 percent to $853.12 billion, over the last day. On the other hand, the total crypto market volume over the last 24 hours dropped 0.93 percent to $47.37 billion.

The total volume in DeFi stood at $2.89 billion, which is 6.09 percent of the total crypto market 24-hour volume. The volume of all stable coins was $44.77 billion, which is 94.49 percent of the total crypto market 24-hour volume.

The price of bitcoin, the world's largest cryptocurrency, hovered around Rs 14.48 lakh, with a dominance of 37.97 percent, which is a decrease of 0.05 percent over the day, according to Coinmarketcap.

Also Read | Crypto lender BlockFi files for bankruptcy protection in US

In other news, Bitfront, a U.S. crypto exchange backed by Japanese social media firm Line Corp, said it has suspended new sign-ups and credit card payments and will cease operations in a few months despite efforts to overcome challenges in the rapidly evolving industry.

"However, despite our efforts … we have regretfully determined that we need to shut down BITFRONT in order to continue growing the LINE blockchain ecosystem and LINK token economy," the California-based company said in a statement on its website on Sunday. Read details here.

Moneycontrol News

READ MORE