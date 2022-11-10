Top Cryptocurrency Prices Today November 10: Bitcoin falls 9%, Ethereum tanks 13%

Major cryptocurrencies were trading in the red early on November 10 as the global crypto market cap dropped 11.51 percent to $809.68 billion, over the last day. The total crypto market volume fell 11.18 percent to $189.47 billion over the last 24 hours.

The total volume in DeFi stood at $8.57 billion, which is 4.52 percent of the total crypto market 24-hour volume. The volume of all stable coins was $180.81 billion, which is 95.43 percent of the total crypto market 24-hour volume.

The price of bitcoin hovered around Rs 15 lakh, with a dominance of 38.41 percent, which is a decrease of 0.30 percent over the day, according to Coinmarketcap.

In other news, leading cryptocurrency exchange Binance may rescind its FTX rescue deal, Coindesk has reported. According to the publication, it is likely to not follow through with the proposal to acquire its troubled rival firm after reviewing the books of the company. Read more here.

As of 7:40 am on November 10, these are the prices of the largest cryptocurrencies (data from WazirX):

NAME PRICE (INR) 24H % Bitcoin 15,16,215 -9.2% Ethereum 1,06,900.0 -12.94% Tether 91.01 1.57% Cardano 29.8000 -10.51% Binance Coin 24,500 -16.94% XRP 30.6870 -12.32% Polkadot 491.00 -11.05 Dogecoin 7.0000 -12.44%

