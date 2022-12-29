 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Top Cryptocurrency Prices Today December 29: Bitcoin, Ether in red; Cardano top laggard

Moneycontrol News
Dec 29, 2022 / 08:57 AM IST

The price of Bitcoin, the world's largest cryptocurrency, hovered around Rs 14.16 lakh, with its dominance currently at 40.08 per cent, which is a increase of 0.19 per cent over the day.

Major cryptocurrencies traded in the red early on December 29 as the global crypto market cap decreased 1.51 per cent to $793.46 billion, over the last day. The total crypto market volume over the last 24 hours is $31.03 billion, which makes a 15.10% increase.

The total volume in DeFi is currently $2.13 billion, 6.88% of the total crypto market 24-hour volume. The volume of all stable coins is now $29.05 billion, which is 93.61% of the total crypto market 24-hour volume.

In other news, Sam Bankman-Fried is expected to enter a plea next week to criminal charges he defrauded investors and looted billions of dollars in customer funds at his failed FTX cryptocurrency exchange.

As of 8:20 am on December 29, these are the prices of the top cryptocurrencies (data from WazirX)

NAME PRICE (INR) 24H 
Bitcoin 14,15,000 -0.84%
Ethereum 1,01,600 -1.07%
Tether 86.17 -0.13%
Cardano 21.50 -4.88%
Binance Coin 20,805.00 -035%
Ripple 29.99 -3.23%
Polkadot 390 -4.17%
Dogecoin 6.1996 -3.73%
first published: Dec 29, 2022 08:56 am