Top Cryptocurrency Prices Today December 29: Bitcoin, Ether in red; Cardano top laggard

Major cryptocurrencies traded in the red early on December 29 as the global crypto market cap decreased 1.51 per cent to $793.46 billion, over the last day. The total crypto market volume over the last 24 hours is $31.03 billion, which makes a 15.10% increase.

The total volume in DeFi is currently $2.13 billion, 6.88% of the total crypto market 24-hour volume. The volume of all stable coins is now $29.05 billion, which is 93.61% of the total crypto market 24-hour volume.

The price of Bitcoin, the world's largest cryptocurrency, hovered around Rs 14.16 lakh, with its dominance currently at 40.08 per cent, which is a increase of 0.19 per cent over the day, according to Coinmarketcap.

In other news, Sam Bankman-Fried is expected to enter a plea next week to criminal charges he defrauded investors and looted billions of dollars in customer funds at his failed FTX cryptocurrency exchange.

Also Read | Indian crypto exchanges lose 34-50% of trading volumes following FTX collapse

As of 8:20 am on December 29, these are the prices of the top cryptocurrencies (data from WazirX)

NAME PRICE (INR) 24H Bitcoin 14,15,000 -0.84% Ethereum 1,01,600 -1.07% Tether 86.17 -0.13% Cardano 21.50 -4.88% Binance Coin 20,805.00 -035% Ripple 29.99 -3.23% Polkadot 390 -4.17% Dogecoin 6.1996 -3.73%

Moneycontrol News