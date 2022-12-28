Top Cryptocurrency Prices Today December 28: Bitcoin, Ether in red; Polkadot top gainer

Major cryptocurrencies traded mixed early on December 28 as the global crypto market cap decreased 0.73 per cent to $807.13 billion, over the last day. The total crypto market volume over the last 24 hours is $26.85 billion, which is a 20.08 per cent increase.

The total volume in DeFi is currently $2.10 billion, which is 7.84 per cent of the total crypto market 24-hour volume. The volume of all stable coins is now $24.78 billion, which is 92.32 per cent of the total crypto market 24-hour volume.

The price of Bitcoin, the world's largest cryptocurrency, hovered around Rs 14.21 lakh, with its dominance currently at 39.89 per cent, which is a decrease of 0.06 per cent over the day, according to Coinmarketcap.

In other news, FTX customers filed a class action lawsuit against the failed crypto exchange and its former top executives including Sam Bankman-Fried on Tuesday, seeking a declaration that the company's holdings of digital assets belong to customers.

The lawsuit is the latest legal effort to lay claim to the dwindling assets of FTX, which is already feuding with liquidators in the Bahamas and Antigua as well as the bankruptcy estate of Blockfi, another failed crypto company. Read more here.

As of 7:30 am on December 28, these are the prices of the top cryptocurrencies (data from WazirX)

NAME PRICE (INR) 24H Bitcoin 14,21,000 -1.12% Ethereum 1,03,113.3 -1.23% Tether 86.15 0.4% Cardano 23.3899 0.51% Binance Coin 20,879.00 -0.46% Ripple 31.0007 -1.49% Polkadot 404.95 3.3% Dogecoin 6.5650 0.22%

Moneycontrol News