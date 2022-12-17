Top Cryptocurrency Prices Today December 17: Major cryptos in red; Ether down 6%, Cardano top laggard

Major cryptocurrencies traded in the red early on December 17 as the global crypto market cap decreased 6.11 percent to $797.45 billion, over the last day. The total crypto market volume over the last 24 hours is $47.36 billion, which makes a 38.50 percent increase.

The total volume in DeFi is currently $2.67 billion, which is 5.63 percent of the total crypto market 24-hour volume. The volume of all stable coins is now $43.54 billion, which is 91.92 percent of the total crypto market 24-hour volume.

The price of Bitcoin, the world's largest cryptocurrency, hovered around Rs 14.65 lakh, with a dominance of currently 40.17 percent, an increase of 0.74 percent over the day, according to CoinMarketCap.

In other news, Hong Kong's first bitcoin and ether futures exchange traded funds (ETFs) ended their first trading day higher on Friday, reflecting investors' interest despite the broader crypto market meltdown.

The CSOP Bitcoin Futures ETF closed up 0.5 percent at HK$7.81 per unit, while the CSOP Ether Futures ETF ended 0.4 percent higher at HK$7.805.

Moneycontrol News

