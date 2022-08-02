Top Cryptocurrency Prices On August 2: Bitcoin edges up as Polkadot biggest loser

Major cryptocurrencies traded in the red early on August 2. The global crypto market cap is $1.06 trillion, a 2.43 percent decrease over the last day. The total crypto market volume over the last 24 hours is $72.57 billion, which is a 0.71 per cent increase over the previous day.

The total volume in DeFi is currently $$7.34 billion, 10.12 per cent of the total crypto market 24-hour volume. The volume of all stablecoins is now $68.15 billion, which is 93.91 per cent of the total crypto market's 24-hour volume.

Bitcoin's price hovered around 19 lakh. Bitcoin's dominance is currently 41.37 per cent, an increase of 0.33 per cent over the day, according to CoinMarketCap data.

In other news, US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) charged 11 individuals in $300 million crypto pyramid scheme.

The SEC said on Monday it charged 11 people for their roles in creating and promoting a fraudulent crypto pyramid and Ponzi scheme that raised over $300 million from retail investors worldwide, including in the United States, Reuters reported.

Those charged included the four founders of the scheme named Forsage. They were last known to be living in Russia, the Republic of Georgia, and Indonesia, the SEC said in a statement, according to the report.

As of 7.40 am on August 2, these are the prices of largest cryptocurrencies (data from WazirX):

NAME PRICE (INR) 24H % Bitcoin 19,18,000 0.93% Ethereum 1,37,400.0 -0.93% Tether 83.47 1.78% Cardano 42.5000 -0.27% Binance Coin 23,000.00 -03.76% XRP 30.7830 -1.9% Polkadot 699.00 -4.36% Dogecoin 5.6876 -1.76%

Moneycontrol News