Top Cryptocurrency News Today: The biggest moves in NFTs, bitcoin, crypto rules and more

Market Buzz Cryptocurrency Prices Today on April 21: Bitcoin, Dogecoin, Ether inch higher as Dogecoin falls

The global crypto market cap is $1.93 trillion, a 0.51 percent increase over the previous day. The total crypto market volume over the last 24 hours is $91.10 billion, a 13.53 percent increase. Bitcoin's price is currently $41,656.78. The world's biggest cryptocurrency's dominance is currently 41.12 percent - an increase of 0.13 percent over the day, according to CoinMarketCap data.

Policy Central US Government Sanctions Russian Bitcoin Miner

The US government sanctioned a Russian Bitcoin miner, with the Treasury Department's Office of Foreign Asset Control putting Moscow-based BitRiver on its Specially Designated Nationals list. Ten Russia-based subsidiaries of BitRiver AG, BitRiver's Switzerland-based holding company, also were added to the list. It's the first time the US has sanctioned a cryptocurrency mining company. The sanctions are aimed at harming President Vladimir Putin and his allies in the wake of Russia's invasion of Ukraine.