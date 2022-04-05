Top Cryptocurrency News Today: The biggest moves in NFTs, bitcoin, crypto rules, and more

Market Buzz Cryptocurrency Prices Today on April 5: Bitcoin inches up, Dogecoin biggest gainer

The global crypto market cap is $2.16 trillion, a 0.72 percent increase over the last day. The total crypto market volume over the last 24 hours is $107.37 billion, an increase of 13.99 percent. The total volume in DeFi is currently $14.35 billion, 13.36 percent of the total crypto market 24-hour volume. The volume of all stable coins is now $88.89 billion, which is 82.79 percent of the total crypto market 24-hour volume. Bitcoin's price is currently Rs 36.55 lakh with a dominance of 40.98 percent. This is a 0.31 percent increase over the day, as per CoinMarketCap data. Read more

Policy Central Intel Launches New Bitcoin Mining Chips Focused on Sustainability

Intel launched its “Intel Blockscale ASIC,” a second-generation Bitcoin mining chip announced in February. The chip features a 580 GH/s (gigahashes per second) hash rate, while consuming just 26 J/TH (joules per terahash), making it much more efficient. Hash rate measures how quickly a miner can generate answers to Bitcoin’s next block, while joules per terahash measure how much energy is consumed to produce every terahash. A terahash is one trillion hashes. Read more

