Top Cryptocurrency News Today: The biggest moves in Bitcoin, NFTs, crypto rules and more

Market Buzz Cryptocurrency Prices Today on May 13: Bitcoin, Ether recover from lows; Market volume soars over 800%

The global crypto market-cap now stands at $1.27 trillion, a 2.36 percent increase over the previous day. The total crypto market volume over the last 24 hours is $2.12 trillion, which makes a 869.28 percent increase. The total volume in DeFi is currently $1.94 trillion, 91.89 percent of the total crypto market 24-hour volume. Bitcoin's price is currently $29,979.68, with a dominance of 44.81 percent. This was a 0.74 percent increase over the day, according to data from CoinMarketCap.

Crypto news Crypto meltdown deepens as stablecoin Tether drops below dollar peg

The meltdown in TerraUSD, one of the world's largest stablecoins, sent shockwaves through cryptocurrency markets on Thursday, pushing another stablecoin Tether below its dollar peg and sending bitcoin to 16-month lows. Cryptocurrencies have been swept up in a sell-off across higher risk assets, which has picked up steam this week as data showed U.S. inflation running hot, deepening investor fears about the economic impact of aggressive central bank tightening. The sell-off has taken the combined market value of all cryptocurrencies to $1.12 trillion, around a third of where it was last November, based on data from CoinMarketCap, with more than 35% of that loss coming this week. Read more here.

Policy Central Global crypto regulation body likely in next year, top official says

Global market regulators are likely to launch a joint body within the next year to better coordinate cryptocurrency rules, a senior watchdog official has said. Ashley Alder, chair of the International Organization of Securities Commissions (IOSCO) said the boom in digital currencies such as bitcoin was one of the three main areas authorities were now focused on, alongside COVID and climate change. "If you look at the risks we need to address, they are multiple and there is a wall of worry about this (crypto) in the conversations at an institutional level," Alder said during an online conference organised by the OMFIF thinktank on Thursday.