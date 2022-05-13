Top Cryptocurrency News Today: The biggest moves in Bitcoin, NFTs, crypto rules and more

The global crypto market-cap now stands at $1.27 trillion, a 2.36 percent increase over the previous day. The total crypto market volume over the last 24 hours is $2.12 trillion, which makes a 869.28 percent increase. The total volume in DeFi is currently $1.94 trillion, 91.89 percent of the total crypto market 24-hour volume. Bitcoin's price is currently $29,979.68, with a dominance of 44.81 percent. This was a 0.74 percent increase over the day, according to data from CoinMarketCap. Read More Here.[/body
The meltdown in TerraUSD, one of the world's largest stablecoins, sent shockwaves through cryptocurrency markets on Thursday, pushing another stablecoin Tether below its dollar peg and sending bitcoin to 16-month lows. Cryptocurrencies have been swept up in a sell-off across higher risk assets, which has picked up steam this week as data showed U.S. inflation running hot, deepening investor fears about the economic impact of aggressive central bank tightening. The sell-off has taken the combined market value of all cryptocurrencies to $1.12 trillion, around a third of where it was last November, based on data from CoinMarketCap, with more than 35% of that loss coming this week. Read more here.