Top Cryptocurrency News on September 12: Bitcoin rally cools, Ethereum blockchain set for overhaul, and more

Bitcoin and Binance Coin rise
Major cryptocurrencies were trading in the green early on September 12 as the global crypto market cap increased 1.14 percent to $1.07 trillion over the last day. The total crypto market volume decreased 2.77 percent to $70.99 billion over the last 24 hours. The total volume in DeFi stood at $5.13 billion, 7.19 percent of the total crypto market 24-hour volume. The volume of all stablecoins was at $64.84 billion, which is 91.34 percent of the total crypto market 24-hour volume.
Ethereum blockchain set for ‘monumental’ overhaul
An army of computer programmers scattered across the globe is set to attempt one of the biggest software upgrades the crypto sector has ever seen this week to reduce its environmentally unfriendly energy consumption.Developers have spent years working on a more energy-efficient version of the Ethereum blockchain, a digital ledger that underpins a multibillion-dollar ecosystem of cryptocurrencies, digital tokens (NFTs), games and apps.
Bitcoin Rally Cools Ahead of CPI Data
A rally in Bitcoin is cooling as traders await US inflation data and monitor a seminal upgrade of the Ethereum blockchain, events that could stir volatility in cryptocurrency markets. The largest token rose as much as 3.3% on Monday, briefly scaling $22,000 before falling back to trade little changed as of 1:16 p.m. in Tokyo. Ether along with smaller coins like Cardano and Solana were on the back foot.
[Bloomberg]