Top cryptocurrency news on October 15: Bitcoin at Rs 16 lakh, NYDIG trims workforce to a third and more

Major cryptocurrencies were trading in the red early on October 15 as the global crypto market cap decreased by 1.95 per cent to $919.43 billion, over the last day. The total crypto market volume over the last 24 hours is $64.25 billion, which makes a 23.40 per cent decrease. The total volume in DeFi is currently $3.81 billion, which is 5.93 per cent of the total crypto market 24-hour volume. The volume of all stable coins is now $59.90 billion, which is 93.22 per cent of the total crypto market 24-hour volume. The price of bitcoin hovered around Rs 16 lakh, with a dominance of currently 40.03 per cent, which is a decrease of 0.19 per cent over the day, according to data from CoinMarketCap. Read full here
Bitcoin company NYDIG laid off about a third of its workforce last month to cut costs, the Wall Street Journal reported on Thursday, citing people familiar with the matter. NYDIG, a unit of Stone Ridge Holdings, operates a full-stack bitcoin platform which delivers the cryptocurrency across industries including financial technology, insurance and banking. The company laid off around 110 people on Sept. 22, weeks before replacing its top two executives, the WSJ reported. Read details here
Crypto wallet MetaMask is making it easier for users to turn their fiat into crypto through an integration with fintech firm Sardine, MetaMask parent company ConsenSys announced this week. MetaMask users will now be able to fund their crypto wallets via bank transfers instantly, instead of having to wait for traditional fund transfers to clear. In a blog post, ConsenSys argued that instant ACH transfers through Sardine are better than other methods for some users. For example, going through a crypto exchange or paying with a credit card can be less flexible because those methods may have monetary limits or result in declined transactions. Take a look