Top cryptocurrency news on October 15: Bitcoin at Rs 16 lakh, NYDIG trims workforce to a third and more

Market Buzz Bitcoin at Rs 16.34 lakh

Major cryptocurrencies were trading in the red early on October 15 as the global crypto market cap decreased by 1.95 per cent to $919.43 billion, over the last day. The total crypto market volume over the last 24 hours is $64.25 billion, which makes a 23.40 per cent decrease. The total volume in DeFi is currently $3.81 billion, which is 5.93 per cent of the total crypto market 24-hour volume. The volume of all stable coins is now $59.90 billion, which is 93.22 per cent of the total crypto market 24-hour volume. The price of bitcoin hovered around Rs 16 lakh, with a dominance of currently 40.03 per cent, which is a decrease of 0.19 per cent over the day, according to data from CoinMarketCap.

Big Story Bitcoin firm NYDIG lays off about a third of employees

Bitcoin company NYDIG laid off about a third of its workforce last month to cut costs, the Wall Street Journal reported on Thursday, citing people familiar with the matter. NYDIG, a unit of Stone Ridge Holdings, operates a full-stack bitcoin platform which delivers the cryptocurrency across industries including financial technology, insurance and banking. The company laid off around 110 people on Sept. 22, weeks before replacing its top two executives, the WSJ reported.

