Top Cryptocurrency News on October 14: A record year for crypto hacking, NFT projects under investigation, and more

Major cryptocurrencies were trading in the green early on October 14 as the global crypto market-cap increased 2.79 percent to $944.24 billion over the last day. The total crypto market volume increased 93.62 percent to $2.79 billion over the last 24 hours. The total volume in DeFi stood at $5.17 billion, which is 6.04 percent of the total crypto market 24-hour volume. The volume of all stable coins was $78.95 billion, which is 92.21 percent of the total crypto market 24-hour volume. The price of bitcoin hovered around Rs 16 lakh, with a dominance of 40.39 percent, which is a increase of 0.49 percent over the day, according to Coinmarketcap.

Big Story Crypto hackers set for record year after looting over $3 billion

Cryptocurrencies may have crashed this year but they remain a digital cash-machine for one potent constituency: hackers. At least $718 million has been stolen so far in October alone, taking the gross tally for the year past $3 billion and putting 2022 on course to be a record for the total value hacked, according to blockchain specialist Chainalysis Inc. Most of the targets are so-called decentralized finance -- or DeFi -- protocols, which deploy software-based algorithms to enable crypto investors to trade, borrow and lend on digital ledgers without using a central intermediary.