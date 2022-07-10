Top Cryptocurrency News On July 10: Bitcoin and Ether edge up, first ever crypto smartphone rolls out

Market Buzz Bitcoin and Ether edge up as crypto market volume declines Most cryptocurrencies flat lined early on July 10 as the global crypto market cap decreased by 0.16 percent to $951.56 billion over the last day. On the other hand, the total crypto market volume over the last 24 hours decreased by 38.16 percent to $53.22 billion. The total volume in DeFi stood at $4.66 billion, 8.16 percent of the total crypto market 24-hour volume. The volume of all stablecoins was $48.05 billion, which is 90.29 percent of the total crypto market 24-hour volume. Read full here



Big Story First ever crypto smartphone: Solana Saga

Solana, one of the top blockchains, has introduced Saga which is a flagship Android smartphone device. Saga mobile will feature a secure crypto wallet, a seed vault to store all your sensitive information and more. In the video, we tell you everything to know about the Saga. Watch till the end for a surprise!

Crypto Exchange Bank of Spain includes Binance in its crypto registry The Bank of Spain has registered the local unit of the world's largest crypto exchange Binance as a virtual currency platform with procedures in place against money laundering and financing of terrorism. The bank said that registered providers have to comply with rules concerning money laundering and terrorism financing but added that it does not supervise the platforms' financial and operating risks, and that being included in the registry does not imply an approval of its activities by the central bank. Binance, which has about 120 million users worldwide, tweeted on Friday that its registry in Spain will allow it to offer crypto asset exchange and custody in the country in compliance with the central bank's rules, reported Reuters.

