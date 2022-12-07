Top cryptocurrency news on December 7: a16z promotes ex-CFTC commissioner to head of crypto policy, UK set to announce crypto regulations, Paraguay votes down crypto regulatory bill and more

Market Buzz Crypto market trades red on Tuesday

Cryptocurrency market traded in the red on Tuesday with Bitcoin, Ethereum along with other altcoins declining substantially. The price of Bitcoin dropped 0.8% on the previous day to $16,950. Its market capitalization was $326.52 billion. The price of Ethereum has decreased by 1.3% to $1,250 over the previous day. The market capitalization for ETH was $153.71 billion. On December 6, 2022, Solana's token price increased by 0.7% to $14.04. Ripple's 24-hour trading volume increased by 17.32% to $850.11 million, yet it fell 1.2% to $0.3831. The market capitalization of all crypto assets stands at $850.94 billion. Data gathered from Coinmarketcap.com showed that it had decreased by 2.11% and the total volume of cryptocurrencies traded in the last day had decreased by 3.81% to $36.45 billion. Axie Infinity was the highest gainer for the day. Trading at $8.69, it increased by 6.84 percent. As of Tuesday night, GMX, which was trading at $50.88 and had dropped 7.73% in the previous day, was the biggest loss.

Ex- CFTC commissioner Brian Quintenz appointed head of policy by a16z

The United Kingdom set to announce crypto regulations

SushiSwap wants to send all of the money from xSUSHI to the Treasury Wallet

Decentralized exchange SushiSwap is debating a fresh idea that would funnel all fees paid to xSushi holders into its treasury pocket for an entire year in order to fund its operations. The proposal comes as SushiSwap, now under new management, works to improve its deteriorating financial situation. Jared Grey, the project's new head chef, claims that the project's runway has been cut to just 1.5 years, and he is working to extend it. "After evaluating spending, it's obvious that a sizable Treasury deficit threatens Sushi's capacity to operate, necessitating an expedient repair," Grey stated.

Crypto regulatory bill is voted down in Paraguay, hurting the crypto mining industry

A bill to regulate cryptocurrencies was defeated by the lower house of Paraguay, dealing a severe blow to the nation's developing mining sector. Thanks to the Itaipu dam, one of the biggest in the globe, the South American country has some of the lowest energy prices in the entire world. Local and foreign businesses have established bitcoin (BTC) miners in the nation because of the relatively low cost of power. The nation's senate initially approved the law, which would govern cryptocurrency and mining, in July. The planned legislation was sent back to the legislature for revisions and a new vote after the president vetoed it in August, though.

FTC investigates "Possible Misconduct" in cryptocurrency advertising

The US Federal Trade Commission (FTC) is looking into many anonymous cryptocurrency companies for using false or misleading language in their advertising. According to a statement from FTC spokeswoman Juliana Gruenwald Henderson, "We are looking into a number of corporations for potential wrongdoing involving digital assets." On the FTC website, it is stated that "federal law specifies that an advertisement, whether it is seen or heard by consumers on the Internet, radio, television, or anyplace else, must be accurate, not misleading, and, when applicable, supported by scientific data." The agency also upholds laws requiring honesty in advertising, such as those requiring people to disclose when they have received compensation for endorsements or reviews.

Following community criticism, ConsenSys updates its privacy policies for MetaMask and Infura

Amid a stock downgrade, Silvergate CEO Addresses "Misinformation" and short sellers

