Top cryptocurrency news on December 5: DeFi protocols suffer a $20 million hack, Coinbase & Apple at loggerheads and more

Market Buzz Bitcoin, Ether start recovery after FTX disaster

The most significant coins had a mixed bag of flatness last week, but this week saw the first concrete signs of growth after FTX's disastrous descent into bankruptcy. Bitcoin is currently trading for almost $17,000 after increasing 2.7% over the previous seven days. According to information from CoinGecko, its closest rival Ethereum (ETH) increased 6.7% and is now trading for $1,285 at the time of writing. Despite the rise among the top currencies, the gains were typically modest. However, a few of the names had accelerated rallies, such as Chainlink (LINK), which increased 11% to $7.59, Uniswap (UNI), which exploded 12% to $6.12, and Polygon (MATIC), which increased 8.4% to $0.922278. Dogecoin (DOGE) is currently trading at around 10 cents after experiencing a startling 21.5% surge. Elon Musk, the new CEO of Twitter, posted a tweet that included slides from a recent business talk he gave, which served as the impetus for DOGE's week-long rally. "Payments" is mentioned on one slide, but nothing more is said. However, it was enough to spark the Doge Army's assumption that their preferred coin—which is also Musk's favorite—might serve as Twitter's official digital money.

Big Story Front-running scams on YouTube are rife and will increase by 500% in 2022: CertiK

Legal Trouble Nicholas Truglia gets an 18-month sentence in jail

Crypto Hack Attackers Net $20M through Ankr and Helio exploits

A series of linked attacks eventually cost infrastructure provider Ankr and stablecoin issuer Helio Protocol a combined $20 million, according to an on-chain investigation by security company BlockSec. Ankr's liquid staking token product was the subject of the first attack, which cost the company more than $5 million. According to BlockSec and other analysts, an unidentified hacker used a loophole in Ankr's smart contract to mint trillions of aBNBc, a reward token linked to the value of Binance's exchange currency BNB. After minting those tokens, the attacker traded them and drained all their liquidity on BNB Chain's decentralized exchanges to escape with more than $5 million.



NFT Buzz Coinbase Disables Mobile NFT Transfers Citing Apple's App Store Policies

FTX Japan FTX Japan says work underway to enable withdrawal of client funds

Following approval by its bankrupt parent cryptocurrency exchange FTX, its Japan subsidiary is seeking to resume withdrawals for its clients. If the withdrawals resume, the users of the defunct FTX Japan may be among the exchange’s first customers to receive their funds. The new FTX Trading management team has approved the plan for the resume of withdrawal services, which were initially halted on November 8th, according to the exchange’s website update on Thursday. Controls, security audits, reconciliations, and reviews are all included in the plan by the crypto exchange.

Blockchain Red Cross will introduce a blockchain-based humanitarian distribution project prototype

The International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) is testing ideas for using blockchain technology to distribute help to people in conflict zones. Through a relationship with layer one blockchain Partisia that started earlier this year, the non-profit group is in the prototype stages of developing a cryptocurrency alternative to cash-and-voucher aid. If it is successful, the ICRC may offer support in the form of a "stable utility token" whose value is tied to the price of an asset in a way akin to a stablecoin.

Crypto Lender Celsius Custodian GK8 will be purchased by Galaxy Digital from insolvent Celsius

Galaxy Digital and insolvent cryptocurrency lender Celsius have agreed to buy high-security custodian GK8. In the ongoing development of GalaxyOne, a new prime offering for institutional investors that combines trading, lending, cross-portfolio margining, and derivatives with the company's risk-management systems, Galaxy will support GK8's self-custody solution. The acquisition, according to Mike Novogratz's company, is a "crucial cornerstone" in the quest to create a full-service financial platform for digital assets. According to him, "adding GK8 to our main offering at this critical juncture for our business also reflects our continuous desire to take advantage of strategic possibilities to build Galaxy in a sustainable manner."

Crypto Hedge Fund $35.6M seized from Singaporean banks by Three Arrows Capital liquidators

Three months after receiving approval from the High Court of Singapore to start looking into 3AC's assets there, liquidators for Three Arrows Capital (3AC) seized $35.6 million from the bank accounts of the defunct cryptocurrency hedge fund in that nation. The cash seized by Teneo, the liquidation company with headquarters in New York that was chosen by a British Virgin Islands court, is the highest sum of money to be taken since 3AC collapsed in July, leaving a $3.5 billion debt in its aftermath.

Layoffs Crypto exchange Bybit will eliminate 30% of its workforce due to a "deepening bear market’

