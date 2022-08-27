Top cryptocurrency news on August 27: Bitcoin trades lower; Coinbase to list Ethereum Forks and more

Market Buzz Bitcoin at Rs 17.29 lakh

Major cryptocurrencies were trading in the red early on August 27 as the global crypto market cap declined 6.64 percent to $972.34 billion over the previous day. On the other hand, the total crypto market volume over the last 24 hours rose 47.74 percent to $94.22 billion. The total volume in DeFi, or decentralised finance, stood at $6.57 billion, 6.97 percent of the total crypto market 24-hour volume. The volume of all stablecoins was $84.76 billion, accounting for 89.96 percent of the crypto market's 24-hour volume. The price of the Bitcoin hovered around Rs 17.29 lakh. Bitcoin’s dominance was 39.82 percent, an increase of 0.17 percent over the day, according to CoinMarketCap. Read full here

Big Story Coinbase will consider listing Ethereum Forks following merge

With Ethereum’s long-anticipated merger just around the corner, crypto exchanges are now having to decide whether to support a controversial attempt to resist the transition. On Thursday, America’s largest crypto exchange signaled it may be willing to do so. Coinbase will consider listing forked, proof-of-work versions of Ethereum as they arise post-merge, the company announced in a blog post. Read details here

