 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusinessCryptocurrency

Mastering cryptocurrency trading and investment: Top 7 crypto market data websites to Watch

Murtuza Merchant
Jan 26, 2023 / 06:20 PM IST

These websites provide accurate data, tools for monitoring portfolios and educational resources for learning about various coins.

Young woman buying cryptocurrencies through mobile phone app. Stock market, investment and cryptocurrencies concept. Image: Getty Images

In the ever-evolving cryptocurrency world, it can be difficult for traders and investors to keep up with the most recent developments, select the most secure trading platforms and monitor specialized datasets that will be useful for their next move.

Yet, there are several websites that can help individuals become successful cryptocurrency traders or investors by providing accurate market data and tools for monitoring portfolios and making informed decisions.

One of the most widely used websites in the cryptocurrency market for examining coin supply, pricing, and volume is CoinMarketCap.

This website is popular among traders and investors because it offers an extensive Application Programming Interface (API) for users to add data, enabling them to determine what everyone else in the market sees.