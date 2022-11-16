Top Crypto News November 16: Sam Bankman-Fried's cryptic tweets, Bitcoin sinks, & more

Top Story “I Don’t Know,” says Sam Bankman-Fried when asked why is he posting cryptic tweets



Founder of embattled cryptocurrency exchange FTX, Sam Bankman Fried, says he doesn’t know why he is posting cryptic tweets on social networking giant Twitter, after his exchange, along with 130 other associated companies filed for bankruptcy.

Bankman-Fried, apparently realizing the magnitude of his crimes, also said it was now time for him to improvise. “It’s going to be more than one word. I’m making it up as I go,” Bankman-Fried said and when asked if he was planning to continue posting cryptic tweets, he said, “Something like that.”

Coaxed to further elaborate on the argument he was trying to make, the 30-year-old said, “I don’t know. I’m improvising. I think it’s time.” Founder of embattled cryptocurrency exchange FTX, Sam Bankman Fried, says he doesn’t know why he is posting cryptic tweets on social networking giant Twitter, after his exchange, along with 130 other associated companies filed for bankruptcy.Bankman-Fried, apparently realizing the magnitude of his crimes, also said it was now time for him to improvise. “It’s going to be more than one word. I’m making it up as I go,” Bankman-Fried said and when asked if he was planning to continue posting cryptic tweets, he said, “Something like that.”Coaxed to further elaborate on the argument he was trying to make, the 30-year-old said, “I don’t know. I’m improvising. I think it’s time.” Full story here.

Hacked After draining user accounts, FTX hacker rises to 35th place among holders of ether

A crypto address connected to the alleged drain of FTX accounts is trading decentralized stablecoin Dai for Ether in a series of multimillion-dollar swaps, making the hacker the 35th-largest holder of the second-largest cryptocurrency in the world by market capitalisation.

Over 21,555 ETH, totalling over $27 million, were transferred from multiple addresses connected to the drainer's accounts to a single address on November 15 during the early morning European time. They were subsequently converted to the stablecoin DAI on the trading portal CowSwap, according to blockchain data. A crypto address connected to the alleged drain of FTX accounts is trading decentralized stablecoin Dai for Ether in a series of multimillion-dollar swaps, making the hacker the 35th-largest holder of the second-largest cryptocurrency in the world by market capitalisation.Over 21,555 ETH, totalling over $27 million, were transferred from multiple addresses connected to the drainer's accounts to a single address on November 15 during the early morning European time. They were subsequently converted to the stablecoin DAI on the trading portal CowSwap, according to blockchain data. Details here.

The FTX Saga Continues Bankman-Fried is looking to raise fresh equity

Sam Bankman-Fried, the founder of the troubled cryptocurrency exchange FTX, is attempting to acquire further funds despite the fact that last week his company and 130 other related firms petitioned a court to begin the bankruptcy process.

Bankman-Fried and a small group of other staff members spent the previous weekend making calls in an effort to collect commitments from investors to cover a projected $8 billion gap in order to pay back FTX's clients, according to a Wall Street Journal report. The report states that his efforts to make up the difference have so far been ineffective.

However, it is yet unknown what Bankman-Fried has offered in exchange for any potential fund infusion or whether any investors have formally committed to anything. Sam Bankman-Fried, the founder of the troubled cryptocurrency exchange FTX, is attempting to acquire further funds despite the fact that last week his company and 130 other related firms petitioned a court to begin the bankruptcy process.Bankman-Fried and a small group of other staff members spent the previous weekend making calls in an effort to collect commitments from investors to cover a projected $8 billion gap in order to pay back FTX's clients, according to a Wall Street Journal report. The report states that his efforts to make up the difference have so far been ineffective.However, it is yet unknown what Bankman-Fried has offered in exchange for any potential fund infusion or whether any investors have formally committed to anything. More here.

Investments Cathie Wood's Ark Invest purchases Grayscale Bitcoin Trust shares for $2.8 million

Days after the troubled cryptocurrency fund's discount hit a new low, Cathie Wood's Ark Invest bought shares of Grayscale Bitcoin Trust for $2.8 million.

According to a declaration issued by the business, Ark Invest purchased 315,259 shares of GBTC. As per Ark's most recent transaction declaration, it bought 315,259 shares of GBTC on November 14. The Ark Next Generation Internet ETF now includes these shares.

This deal cost the asset management company more than $2.8 million.

Ark Invest has not bought any GBTC since July 2021. Days after the troubled cryptocurrency fund's discount hit a new low, Cathie Wood's Ark Invest bought shares of Grayscale Bitcoin Trust for $2.8 million.According to a declaration issued by the business, Ark Invest purchased 315,259 shares of GBTC. As per Ark's most recent transaction declaration, it bought 315,259 shares of GBTC on November 14. The Ark Next Generation Internet ETF now includes these shares.This deal cost the asset management company more than $2.8 million.Ark Invest has not bought any GBTC since July 2021. Full story here.

Crypto Regulations Ken Griffin, the founder of Citadel, urges regulators to cooperate and regulate the crypto market

The billionaire founder and CEO of Citadel, Ken Griffin, has asked American regulators to cooperate in order to more effectively oversee the cryptocurrency market in the wake of the recent collapse of the exchange FTX.

On November 15 at the Bloomberg New Economy Forum, Griffin said that territorial disputes between American regulators are "preposterous" and should be avoided. "Without naming the agencies, they all dance around who owns what. The bottom line is that American investors have really gotten hurt to the tune of hundreds of billions of dollars in the declining market cap of crypto over the last two years. That really strikes at the entire core essence of what investor protection is all about,” Griffin said. The billionaire founder and CEO of Citadel, Ken Griffin, has asked American regulators to cooperate in order to more effectively oversee the cryptocurrency market in the wake of the recent collapse of the exchange FTX.On November 15 at the Bloomberg New Economy Forum, Griffin said that territorial disputes between American regulators are "preposterous" and should be avoided. "Without naming the agencies, they all dance around who owns what. The bottom line is that American investors have really gotten hurt to the tune of hundreds of billions of dollars in the declining market cap of crypto over the last two years. That really strikes at the entire core essence of what investor protection is all about,” Griffin said. More here.

Compensation Bankman-Fried claim FTX US had sufficient funds to pay all of its customers

Sam Bankman-Fried, the founder of FTX, on November 15 claimed that the American division of the cryptocurrency exchange, which filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy on November 11, had enough cash on hand to compensate every customer who suffered losses as a result of the fall of FTT, the exchange's native token.

He added that Alameda Research, a sister company of FTX that is facing criticism for utilizing the funds from the cryptocurrency exchange to make hazardous trading wagers, had more assets than liabilities.

The creator tweeted that "Alameda has more assets than liabilities M2M (but not liquid! )," and "Alameda held margin position on FTX Intl."

He continued, "FTX US has enough to pay back all clients. Sam Bankman-Fried, the founder of FTX, on November 15 claimed that the American division of the cryptocurrency exchange, which filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy on November 11, had enough cash on hand to compensate every customer who suffered losses as a result of the fall of FTT, the exchange's native token.He added that Alameda Research, a sister company of FTX that is facing criticism for utilizing the funds from the cryptocurrency exchange to make hazardous trading wagers, had more assets than liabilities.The creator tweeted that "Alameda has more assets than liabilities M2M (but not liquid! )," and "Alameda held margin position on FTX Intl."He continued, "FTX US has enough to pay back all clients. Read further.

FTX Crisis BlockFi set for possible bankruptcy as FTX crisis deepens

A day after BlockFi said that it will explore all options to mitigate its significant exposure to beleaguered exchange FTX, cryptocurrency lending and trading platform on November 15 is reportedly ready to file for bankruptcy.

In response to the failure of FTX and its sister firm Alameda Research, BlockFi halted customer withdrawals last week, citing a "lack of clarity" regarding the situation.

Quoting unnamed sources, The Wall Street Journal reported that BlockFi is now preparing to fire some of its employees as the struggling company gears up for a potential chapter 11 filing on its own. A day after BlockFi said that it will explore all options to mitigate its significant exposure to beleaguered exchange FTX, cryptocurrency lending and trading platform on November 15 is reportedly ready to file for bankruptcy.In response to the failure of FTX and its sister firm Alameda Research, BlockFi halted customer withdrawals last week, citing a "lack of clarity" regarding the situation.Quoting unnamed sources, The Wall Street Journal reported that BlockFi is now preparing to fire some of its employees as the struggling company gears up for a potential chapter 11 filing on its own. Full story here.