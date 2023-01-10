Crypto roundup for Jan 10: FTX US President to reveal more, Federal probe against DCG & Genesis, miner up Bitcoin production & more

Market Buzz Dogecoin price rises 7.8% as bitcoin returns to levels above $17,000 The price of Dogecoin (DOGE) has risen 7.8% over the past day, making it the second-best performing asset among the top 10 cryptocurrencies.

> According to CoinGecko, the meme coin reached a three-week high of $0.0787 earlier on Monday before falling back to $0.0778 by press time.

> Meanwhile the price of Bitcoin (BTC) returned to levels above $17,000 for the first time since mid-December.

> Other top gainers for the day include Solana (SOL), which has seen a price rally of almost 20% over the day and as much as 64% in a week. Litecoin (LTC) is up 7.6% over the past 24 hours, followed by Uniswap (UNI) and Binance Coin (BNB) with price increases of 7.3% and 6.3%, respectively.

> Ethereum (ETH), the second-largest cryptocurrency by market cap, is up 4.6% over the day and trading at a four-week high above $1,323.

Big Story DCG and Genesis face investigation into alleged wrongdoing by Federal Prosecutors

> DCG has reportedly received requests for documents and interviews by prosecutors in the Eastern District of New York, Bloomberg reported, quoting sources familiar with the investigation.

> The SEC is also conducting a separate investigation into DCG, according to the anonymous source.

> The investigations have not yet been made public by authorities and are in the early stages. Neither DCG nor CEO Barry Silbert has been accused of any criminal conduct by authorities.

FTX Collapse Ex-President of Collapsed Crypto Exchange FTX US to Share More Details

> When asked on Twitter what he was aware of and when Harrison replied that he "will share in time."

> He did not respond to a follow-up question about whether he is working with US regulators or prosecutors.

> Harrison also replied to a comment expressing surprise that he is "not in jail" with the response "use powers of inference."

> He has rarely mentioned FTX on Twitter since the company's implosion.

Binance.US Voyager Defends $1 Billion Sale to Binance.US, Calls Objections "Hypocrisy and Chutzpah"

> Alameda Research, the trading division of insolvent cryptocurrency exchange FTX, along with the US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), the Department of Justice (DoJ), and several state-level agencies have all voiced resistance to the proposed sale.

> A bankruptcy court in New York will hold a hearing on the matter on Tuesday.

Bitcoin Surge

> The company's self-mining hashrate, or the speed at which a computer is able to complete an operation in the bitcoin code, rose from 15.4 EH/s to 15.7 EH/s between November and December, leading to the increase in bitcoin production.

> However, the winter storm caused many companies, including Core Scientific, to temporarily halt operations due to power surges and requests from grid operators.

> In a statement, Core Scientific revealed that it "powered down its data center operations on several occasions" during both November and December, resulting in a total of 5,828 and 17,179-megawatt hours of curtailments, respectively.

Crypto Regulatory Metropolitan Commercial Bank Exits Crypto Market as Regulatory Landscape Shifts

> The bank does not currently hold any cryptocurrency on its balance sheet or offer any crypto assets to customers.

> The decision to leave the crypto market is not expected to have a significant financial impact on the company, as it only has four institutional crypto clients, which make up a small percentage of total revenues and deposits.

> This announcement comes just a week after several U.S. banking regulators issued a warning about the risks of excessive leverage in cryptocurrency.

Bitcoin ATM Global Bitcoin ATM Network Sees Slowdown in Growth with Only 94 New Machines Added in Past Six Months

> This marked a sharp contrast to the first half of the year when 4,169 ATMs were added to the network.

> The slowdown in growth can be attributed to a bear market in 2022 and geopolitical tensions and global inflation, which have had a negative impact on the crypto ecosystem as a whole.

Asset Seize US DOJ Seizes Assets in Connection with Criminal Cases Against Crypto Exchange FTX and Its Executives

> In a filing on January 6th, the Justice Department stated that it had seized 55,273,469 shares of Robinhood worth over $450 million, which were claimed by former FTX CEO Sam Bankman-Fried, BlockFi, and FTX creditor Yonathan Ben Shimon.

> The DOJ also revealed that it had taken control of more than $20 million in U.S. currency from brokerage firm ED&F Man Capital Markets.

