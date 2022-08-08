Cryptocurrency Prices Today On August 8: Ethereum in green, Bitcoin flatlines

Major cryptocurrencies traded in the green early on August 8. The global crypto market cap stood at $1.10 trillion, up 1.41 per cent from the previous day. The total crypto market volume over the last 24 hours reached $41.20 billion, a decrease of 8.43 per cent.
The total volume in Defi is $4.82 billion, 11.70 per cent of the total crypto market 24-hour volume. The volume of all stablecoins is now $36.90 billion, which is 89.55 per cent of the total crypto market's 24-hour volume.
The price of Bitcoin is around Rs 18.25 lakh, with a dominance of 40.37 per cent. This was a 0.08 per cent increase over the day, according to data from CoinMarketCap.
As of 7.36am on August 8, these were the prices of largest cryptocurrencies (data from WazirX):
|NAME
|PRICE (INR)
|24H %
|Bitcoin
|18,25,000
|-0.13%
|Ethereum
|1,34,979
|1.47%
|Tether
|80.87
|-0.66%
|Cardano
|39.5000
|-1.48%
|Binance Coin
|23,500
|-1.35%
|XRP
|27.7
|-4.37%
|Polkadot
|670
|-0.14%
|Dogecoin
|5.4
|-0.72%