Cryptocurrency Prices Today May 13: Market volume soars over 800%

Few cryptocurrencies traded in red on May 13 while some showed signs of recovery. The global crypto market-cap now stands at $1.27 trillion, a 2.36 percent increase over the previous day. The total crypto market volume over the last 24 hours is $2.12 trillion, which makes a 869.28 percent increase.

The total volume in DeFi is currently $1.94 trillion, 91.89 percent of the total crypto market 24-hour volume. The volume of all stable coins is now $2.10 trillion, which is 99.09 percent of the total crypto market 24-hour volume.

Bitcoin's price is currently $29,979.68, with a dominance of 44.81 percent. This was a 0.74 percent increase over the day, according to data from CoinMarketCap.

In other news, global market regulators are likely to launch a joint body within the next year to better co-ordinate cryptocurrency rules, a senior watchdog official has said.

Ashley Alder, chair of the International Organization of Securities Commissions (IOSCO) said the boom in digital currencies such as bitcoin was one of the three main areas authorities were now focused on, alongside COVID-19 and climate change.

He cited cyber security, operational resilience, and a lack of transparency in the crypto world as the key risks that regulators are lagging behind on. Focus on crypto markets has intensified again this week amid more wild volatility that has long-alarmed watchdogs.

As of 8:30 am on May 13, these are the prices of largest cryptocurrencies (data from WazirX):

NAME PRICE (INR) 24H % Bitcoin 25,24,749 5.87% Ethereum 1,72,081.5 2.12% Tether 82.11 0.89% Cardano 44.8000 13.41% Binance Coin 24,986.73 15.56% XRP 35.0000 10.4% Polkadot 792 12.7% Dogecoin 7.5995 15.13%

Moneycontrol News