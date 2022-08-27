Cryptocurrency Prices Today August 27: Bitcoin, Ether decline; Binance Coin biggest drag

Major cryptocurrencies were trading in red early on August 27 as the global crypto market cap declined 6.64 percent to $972.34 billion over the previous day. On the other hand, the total crypto market volume over the last 24 hours rose 47.74 percent to $94.22 billion.
The total volume in DeFi, or decentralised finance, stood at $6.57 billion, 6.97 percent of the total crypto market 24-hour volume. The volume of all stablecoins was $84.76 billion, accounting for 89.96 percent of the crypto market's 24-hour volume.
The price of the Bitcoin hovered around Rs 17.29 lakh. Bitcoin’s dominance was 39.82 percent, an increase of 0.17 percent over the day, according to CoinMarketCap.
At 9:25 am, these were the prices of the largest cryptocurrencies (data from WazirX):
|NAME
|PRICE (INR)
|24H %
|Bitcoin
|17,29,000
|-2.88%
|Ethereum
|1,32,300
|-4.82%
|Tether
|86.15
|1.91%
|Cardano
|38.03
|-1.46%
|Binance Coin
|23,850.1
|-5.35%
|XRP
|28.50
|-1.45%
|Polkadot
|610.10
|3.34%
|Dogecoin
|5.51
|3.38%