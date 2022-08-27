Cryptocurrency Prices Today August 27: Bitcoin, Ether decline; Binance Coin biggest drag

Major cryptocurrencies were trading in red early on August 27 as the global crypto market cap declined 6.64 percent to $972.34 billion over the previous day. On the other hand, the total crypto market volume over the last 24 hours rose 47.74 percent to $94.22 billion.

The total volume in DeFi, or decentralised finance, stood at $6.57 billion, 6.97 percent of the total crypto market 24-hour volume. The volume of all stablecoins was $84.76 billion, accounting for 89.96 percent of the crypto market's 24-hour volume.

The price of the Bitcoin hovered around Rs 17.29 lakh. Bitcoin’s dominance was 39.82 percent, an increase of 0.17 percent over the day, according to CoinMarketCap.

At 9:25 am, these were the prices of the largest cryptocurrencies (data from WazirX):

NAME PRICE (INR) 24H % Bitcoin 17,29,000 -2.88% Ethereum 1,32,300 -4.82% Tether 86.15 1.91% Cardano 38.03 -1.46% Binance Coin 23,850.1 -5.35% XRP 28.50 -1.45% Polkadot 610.10 3.34% Dogecoin 5.51 3.38%

Moneycontrol News