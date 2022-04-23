Cryptocurrency Prices Today April 23: Bitcoin down, Cardano biggest loser

Cryptocurrencies traded in the red early on April 23. The global crypto market cap stood at $1.84 trillion, a 1.82 percent decrease over the last day. The total crypto market volume over the last 24 hours is $80.67 billion, which makes a 24.14 percent decrease.

The total volume in DeFi is currently $10.87 billion, 13.47 percent of the total crypto market 24-hour volume. The volume of all stable coins is now $67.69 billion, which is 83.92 percent of the total crypto market 24-hour volume.

Bitcoin's price is currently Rs 31.69 lakh, with a dominance of 40.79 percent. This was a 0.29 percent decrease over the day, as per CoinMarketCap data.

In the news, it has emerged that in April 2021, Russia's financial intelligence unit met in Moscow with the regional head of Binance, the world's largest crypto exchange. The Russians wanted Binance to agree to hand over client data, including names and addresses, to help them fight crime, according to text messages the company official sent to a business associate.

At the time, the agency, known as Rosfinmonitoring or Rosfin, was seeking to trace millions of dollars in bitcoin raised by jailed Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny, a person familiar with the matter said.

Navalny, whose network Rosfinmonitoring added that month to a list of terrorist organisations, said the donations were used to finance efforts to expose corruption inside President Vladimir Putin's government.

Binance's head of Eastern Europe and Russia, Gleb Kostarev, consented to Rosfin's request to agree to share client data, the messages showed. He told the business associate that he didn't have "much of a choice" in the matter

As off 8.25 am on April 23, these are the prices of largest cryptocurrencies (data from WazirX):

NAME PRICE (INR) 24H % Bitcoin 31,69,064 -2.21% Ethereum 2,36,926.4 -1.51% Tether 80.12 0.04% Cardano 71.7000 -2.52% Binance Coin 32,390.50 -1.08% XRP 57.5000 -1.46% Polkadot 1,460.74 0.05% Dogecoin 10.8299 -1.27%

Moneycontrol News