Bitcoin jumps over 10% to surge past $24,000, highest since August

A rally is being seen in the cryptocurrency market, with Bitcoin leading the charts with a surge of over 10 percent in its value this week. The price of Bitcoin has soared past $24,000, which is the highest since August last year.

At the time of writing this report, Bitcoin was valued at $24,620, adding more than $2,000 in the past two days.

Bitcoin, which is the world's biggest and best-known cryptocurrency, was up over 46 percent from the year's low of $16,496 on January 1.

Ether, the coin linked to the ethereum blockchain network, rose 6.91 percent to $1,664.1 on February 15, adding $107.5 to its previous close.

Moneycontrol News