CPI inflation may ease to around 5.3% in FY24, says HDFC Bank's Swati Arora

Manish M. Suvarna
Dec 29, 2022 / 04:29 PM IST

Upside risks to inflation could emanate from rising Covid cases in China, and if cases in India rise as well, that could again disrupt supply chains.

Consumer price index (CPI) inflation is expected to ease to about 5.3 percent in the next financial year, aided by a correction in commodity prices, Swati Arora, Economist at HDFC Bank, said in an interview to Moneycontrol.

"Heading into FY24, CPI inflation is expected to ease to about 5.3 percent supported by a correction in commodity prices, while core inflation is expected to stay elevated at around 5.8 percent," she said.

She added that the upside risks to inflation could emanate from rising Covid cases in China,  and if cases in India rise as well,  that could again disrupt supply chains.

In November, the headline retail inflation declined to an 11-month low of 5.88 percent from 6.77 percent the previous month, while core inflation continued to remain high at over 6 percent.

Following a similar drop in October, November was the first time in 2022 that inflation had fallen below the 6 percent upper limit of RBI’s 4 +/- 2 percent tolerance band. However, CPI inflation has exceeded the medium-term target of 4 percent for 38 months in a row.

To fight higher inflation, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has aggressively hiked the repo rate since May. Thus far, the central bank has increased the repo rate, or short-term lending rate, by 225 basis points (bps).