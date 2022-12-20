 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusiness

Central Pollution Control Board urges employees not to use torrents, download pirated software to curb cyber attacks

Aihik Sur
Dec 20, 2022 / 12:52 PM IST

Employees were also advised not to connect personal laptop computers to the Central Pollution Control Board's network.

Representative Image

The Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) warned its employees not to access torrents through the office network, just weeks after the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) was hit by a massive ransomware attack that forced it to suspend many of its digital operations.

The CPCB stated in a set of cybersecurity guidelines issued on December 5th, "Kindly do not use the office network for accessing restricted P2P networks such as torrents." Moneycontrol has reviewed the guidelines.

Torrent is a method of distributing files over the internet that is primarily used for illegally downloading or uploading movies, music, and software. The lack of system safety checks also exposes torrent users to the risk of downloading viruses, trojans, and malware.

Another CPCB guideline, closely related to the one on torrents, urged employees not to install any pirated software.

Also Read: AIIMS-like ransomware attacks will continue unless there is proper cyber hygiene: Google

"No official shall download or install and pirated software on the computer systems as they are illegal and can create a backdoor entry to the system through trojans, etc," CPCB said.